NC superintendent opposes having armed teachers in class

North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson said Monday that he doesn't think arming teachers is the best way to keep schools safe.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

In a statement, Johnson said:

"We already ask so much of our educators. I do not believe we should ask them to take on another massive responsibility of having firearms in the classroom. As State Superintendent, I am working to reduce additional burdens on teachers so that they can spend more time focused on teaching.

The General Assembly will be looking at all options in ensuring school safety here in North Carolina, and I look forward to working with them to determine the best ways to keep our students and educators safe.

I support the expansion of funding for School Resource Officers. Firearms on school grounds should be in the hands of these trained, uniformed law-enforcement professionals who courageously choose a career protecting citizens from violent threats."

Gov. Roy Cooper echoed that sentiment, tweeting that "our teachers having to carry guns is a very bad idea."

Cooper is in Washington, DC, for the National Governors Association's winter meeting.

The Florida school shooting is the top issue they're discussing there.

Governors of two states and Puerto Rico are joining the leaders of Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey to share information on illegal guns and gun purchasers while making progress on gun safety measures.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Delaware Gov. John Carney and Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello joined the States for Safety coalition on Monday. Officials said the states represent more than 35 million Americans.

Baker is the sole Republican among the governors of the six U.S. states. Rossello is a Democrat and a member of his island's New Progressive party.

Baker said his state's public safety officials will work across borders to share information to "keep our communities safe."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school safetyschool shootingstudent safetyroy coopereducationnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
I-Team: Bulletproof backpack defends against some guns
Off-duty Durham EMS paramedic saves woman's life
76-year-old man arrested in murder of 72-year-old wife
NC man shot to death during Facebook Live
2 teens turn themselves in for shooting at Fuquay-Varina Walmart
New tax scam deposits refund in your account
Mom's boyfriend to be tried for capital murder in Mariah Woods case
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
Show More
Check out the freshest new businesses to open in Raleigh
Mother speaks out after young daughter shown porn in public
Watch: Family rescued as intense fire destroys 16 apartments
Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
3 injured after driver slams into Durham County ambulance
More News
Photos
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: Remembering the Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day!
PHOTOS: Playthrough Gaming Convention in Raleigh
More Photos