North Carolina teen 'possibly endangered,' last seen at Walmart with unknown man

Amelia Hill (Credit: Guildford County Sheriff's Office)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenage girl.

Deputies said 15-year-old Amelia Hill, who was reported missing on Saturday, was possibly spotted by a surveillance camera at the Randleman Walmart.

A female believed to be Amelia and an unknown man were captured on surveillance camera at the Randleman Walmart between 9:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Monday.



They were believed to be traveling in a white four-door Ford F-250 pickup.

She is s a white female with dark hair, 4'11", and weighs approximately 90 pounds.



Anyone with information on Amelia's location or the identity of the man in the surveillance photo is asked to call the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at (336) 641-3355.

WGHP contributed to this post.
