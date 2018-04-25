North Carolina woman charged with faking cancer for 8 years, collecting more than $230,000 from insurance company

Susan Leigh Huebotter (NC Department of Insurance)

RALEIGH, N.C. --
A North Carolina woman has been arrested and charged with falsely saying she had cancer, and collected more than $230,000 from an insurance company.

The North Carolina Department of Insurance said in a news release Tuesday that 60-year-old Susan Leigh Huebotter of Deep Run in Lenoir County filed nearly 300 insurance claims for the disease she did not have.

The agency said Huebotter was charged last month with two felony counts of insurance fraud and two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses valued at more than $100,000.

Investigators said the woman made at least 287 AFLAC cancer and hospitalization policy claims between 2009 and 2017.

The insurance department said Huebotter had never been diagnosed, treated, or had surgery for cancer.
