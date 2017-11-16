A North Carolina woman has been charged with hitting and robbing an 81-year-old man.Alamance County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Randy Jones told news outlets 54-year-old Barbara Michelle Small, of Snow Camp, was arrested Tuesday on a probation violation for allegedly hitting the man with a blunt object and stealing items from him.Jones said the incident happened two weeks ago, and the victim was able to identify Small as the suspect.Small was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon. She was also served with a probation violation and another unrelated outstanding warrant.She's being held on bail set at a total of $150,000. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.