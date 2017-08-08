NC woman charged with statutory rape of former student

A 50-year-old North Carolina woman is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a former student, according to authorities.reports, on July 19, Davidson County Sheriff's deputies opened an investigation into the alleged assault of a 14-year-old boy.The now 22-year-old man told authorities that when he was between the ages of 14 and 15-year-old, a close family friend and former teacher engaged in a sexual relationship with him.Investigators later found evidence to support the allegations and arrested Lee Annette Williams of Winston-Salem.The investigation revealed that all sexual encounters happened outside of school, according toWilliams is charged with two counts of statutory rape and four counts each of statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a minor.She was taken to the Davidson County Detention Center. Williams has since been released on bond.