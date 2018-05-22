NCSHP investigating body found on NC 540 in Wake County

EMBED </>More Videos

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a body was found on NC 540 Tuesday morning.

MORRISVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a body was found on NC 540 Tuesday morning.

The incident was first reported just after 5:30 a.m. on NC 540 near NC 54 and I-40.

Two men told ABC11 crews on scene that they saw the body on the road as they were driving by.



The road down to one lane while authorities investigate.

Drivers should expect delays.

The roadway is expected to reopen around noon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundwake county newsMorrisville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Flash flooding causes road closures across Raleigh
Dad takes late son's girlfriend to prom month after his death
2nd disturbing allegation surfaces against suspended Fayetteville teacher
NJ principal apologizes for prom ticket language
'Doing what he loved to do:' Church members remember fallen deacon
PHOTOS: Flooding closes Raleigh streets
10 years later, Raleigh detectives still puzzled by woman's disappearance
Search warrants show investigation into Wake Register of Deeds is not over
Show More
I-Team: Deer-related crashes result in plenty of damage but not many injuries
SRO training mandate gets mixed reaction from Wake sheriff
Cary firefighter joins NC team in Hawaii volcano response
Chapel Hill food icon 'Mama Dip' dead at 89
Netflix says it has signed Barack and Michelle Obama
More News