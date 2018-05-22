NCSHP investigating body found on NC 540 in Wake County

Two men who don’t want to appear on camera just confirmed they saw a body here as they drove toward the area on I-540 where police and troopers are redirecting traffic. Durham officers are here w/Morrisville and SHP. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/mR6EkoYywC — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) May 22, 2018

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a body was found on NC 540 Tuesday morning.The incident was first reported just after 5:30 a.m. on NC 540 near NC 54 and I-40.Two men told ABC11 crews on scene that they saw the body on the road as they were driving by.The road down to one lane while authorities investigate.Drivers should expect delays.The roadway is expected to reopen around noon.