NCSHP participating in nationwide "Best Looking Cruiser Contest"

The American Association of State Troopers has kicked off the 2018 "Best Looking Cruiser Contest" and the NCSHP will be represented again this year with a 2018 marked Dodge Charger.SHP is asking all friends and family to "Like" the picture and "Share" it for support.The contest will run through July 25th at 5 p.m.As a tribute to fallen Trooper Samuel Bullard, who was stationed in Surry County at the time of his death, the SHP chose Pilot Mountain State Park as the backdrop for the photograph.Pilot Mountain State Park is primarily located in Surry County and is recognizable for its dome shaped mountain peak.