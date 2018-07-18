NCSHP participating in nationwide "Best Looking Cruiser Contest"

(North Carolina State Highway Patrol)

The American Association of State Troopers has kicked off the 2018 "Best Looking Cruiser Contest" and the NCSHP will be represented again this year with a 2018 marked Dodge Charger.

SHP is asking all friends and family to "Like" the picture and "Share" it for support.

The contest will run through July 25th at 5 p.m.

As a tribute to fallen Trooper Samuel Bullard, who was stationed in Surry County at the time of his death, the SHP chose Pilot Mountain State Park as the backdrop for the photograph.

Pilot Mountain State Park is primarily located in Surry County and is recognizable for its dome shaped mountain peak.

Click here to vote.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Teen bitten by shark off New York island, officials confirm
Mom blames confusing cookie packaging for daughter's death
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
21-year-old indicted, charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed his friend
Family feuds over $1.2 million winning lottery ticket
Show More
EEE case in Onslow County increases mosquito concerns
Starbucks store saves photoshoot for teen with cerebral palsy
SAVING TOBY: Pig headed for slaughterhouse gets second chance
Human remains found in suitcase in Philly
Out of hospital, Thai boys recount moment they were found
More News