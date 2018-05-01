  • BREAKING NEWS Spring Lake police seeking information in fatal shooting of 62-year-old man
  • LIVE VIDEO May Day rally and protest for higher wages, union rights in downtown Durham

New bus depot proposed near Wake neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

A new bus depot has been proposed near a Wake County neighborhood.

By
Wake County's plan for a new bus depot is being met with backlash.

"There's just too much traffic in this area as it is, especially with all the new neighborhoods that are going up. There's a lot of more kids in the area and it's just too congested already," said Apex parent Monika Shakinovsky. The Middle Creek Transportation Facility will go along Optimist Farm Road by the Middle Creek High School in Apex. The county purchased the more than 23 parcel of land years ago. The district plans to build a 60,000 square foot maintenance building. There will be parking more 262 buses and parking for 300 staff members. https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=920&AID=129368&MID=4234 The construction is estimated to cost $29 million. The facility is going to be placed across the way from housing developments. Folks who live there are greatly concerned about the uptick in traffic.

One mom believes the facility belongs in a commercial area and not a residential one. "There's just too much traffic in this area as it is, especially with all the new neighborhoods that are going up. There's a lot of more kids in the area and it's just too congested already," said Apex parent Monika Shakinovsky. The Wake County District says it is taking steps to minimize the possible impact of noise. "The entrance to the site was positioned to avoid site distance problems with the S-curve on Optimist Farm Road, and with NCDOT plan to widen Optimist Farm to 4 lanes, the S-curve will likely be eliminated," said WCPSS Spokesperson Lisa Luten. "In order to be a good neighbor, the the maintenance garage is placed at the extreme rear of the site, away from Optimist Farm Road, to minimize possible impact of noise. Heavy planting between the road and the site will further mitigate noise and screen the site from public view. Line-of site-analysis will be used to help determine appropriate planting types and heights.

Sent from my iPad
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
UNC student explains why she defaced Silent Sam monument
Police: Cary teen with machete threatens to cut off neighbor's head
Fayetteville mom charged with murder, neglect of disabled daughter
Fire chief in Johnston County charged with insurance fraud
Man shot near downtown Durham bus station
Spring Lake police seeking information in fatal shooting of 62-year-old man
23-year-old woman charged in fatal Raleigh stabbing
Float your cares away with salt-water therapy
Show More
Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife welcome baby girl
Cary resident blames careless neighbors for injured swan
Ex-NC State lineman Carlos Gray found shot to death
Durham rabbi resigns following ethics complaint of sexual nature
FBI alert: Predator sending packages to girls at their schools
More News