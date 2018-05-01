New bus depot proposed near Wake neighborhood

Wake County's plan for a new bus depot is being met with backlash.
"There's just too much traffic in this area as it is, especially with all the new neighborhoods that are going up. There's a lot of more kids in the area and it's just too congested already," said Apex parent Monika Shakinovsky. The Middle Creek Transportation Facility will go along Optimist Farm Road by the Middle Creek High School in Apex. The county purchased the more than 23 parcel of land years ago. The district plans to build a 60,000 square foot maintenance building. There will be parking more 262 buses and parking for 300 staff members. https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=920&AID=129368&MID=4234 The construction is estimated to cost $29 million. The facility is going to be placed across the way from housing developments. Folks who live there are greatly concerned about the uptick in traffic.
One mom believes the facility belongs in a commercial area and not a residential one. The Wake County District says it is taking steps to minimize the possible impact of noise. "The entrance to the site was positioned to avoid site distance problems with the S-curve on Optimist Farm Road, and with NCDOT plan to widen Optimist Farm to 4 lanes, the S-curve will likely be eliminated," said WCPSS Spokesperson Lisa Luten. "In order to be a good neighbor, the the maintenance garage is placed at the extreme rear of the site, away from Optimist Farm Road, to minimize possible impact of noise. Heavy planting between the road and the site will further mitigate noise and screen the site from public view. Line-of site-analysis will be used to help determine appropriate planting types and heights.
