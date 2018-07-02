New charges filed against Harvey Weinstein

AARON KATERSKY
A Manhattan grand jury has returned a superseding indictment that charges disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein with additional sex crimes, including one that could land him in prison for life.

The new charge of predatory sexual assault suggests prosecutors believe Weinstein engaged in a pattern of criminal sexual behavior now involving three women.

Weinstein was previously charged with raping a woman and forcing a second woman to perform oral sex. The superseding indictment alleged Weinstein assaulted a third victim in 2006.

"A Manhattan grand jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York's Penal Law," Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said. "This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward."

The woman's identity was not disclosed but the accusations contained in the indictment match an account given to Variety by a former production assistant on a television series produced by The Weinstein Company.

Weinstein was not expected to immediately return to court to face the new charges. He has pleaded not guilty to the prior charges he faced and has said he did not engage in any non-consensual sex.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
'Total selfless act:' Man drowns while saving boy in Zebulon
Soccer team found alive after over a week trapped in Thailand cave
SC funeral home sued after woman's body found years after death
Harvey Weinstein hit with new sex assault charges
22-year-old has both legs amputated after tour boat explosion in Bahamas
Woman at center of outburst on Spirit flight shares her story
FBI: Man threatened July 4 attack at parade in Cleveland
Second drowning in 6 weeks reported at NC waterfall
Show More
Garner police officer's home destroyed by fire
Carrboro police looking for owner of lost chicken
Billboard warns against treats for Outer Banks wild horses
Texas hospital delivers 48 babies in 41 hours
SC authorities investigate death of 41-year-old woman from Nash Co.
More News