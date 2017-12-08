New details: Durham driver shot from car behind

Authorities are investigating after a person was found shot at a Durham gas station Friday morning.Police say they responded to a shooting call shortly after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Lakewood Avenue and University Drive. When arriving they found a man who had been shot multiple times.Officials say the man who was shot was driving on Lakewood Avenue when a small silver SUV behind him fired several shots at his vehicle. The victim then turned into the parking lot of a convenience store to get help. The silver SUV then drove away.The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No further details are available at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. K. Johnson at (919) 560-4583, ext. 29359 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.This is a developing story. ABC11 will update this story as more information becomes available.