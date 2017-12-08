New details: Durham driver shot from car behind

BP gas station on West Lakewood Avenue near Blackwell Street. (ABC11 Photojournalist Jim Schumacher)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating after a person was found shot at a Durham gas station Friday morning.

Police say they responded to a shooting call shortly after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Lakewood Avenue and University Drive. When arriving they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Officials say the man who was shot was driving on Lakewood Avenue when a small silver SUV behind him fired several shots at his vehicle. The victim then turned into the parking lot of a convenience store to get help. The silver SUV then drove away.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. K. Johnson at (919) 560-4583, ext. 29359 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

This is a developing story. ABC11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Winter Weather Advisory now in effect: Snow possible
Toddler fatally shot in Halifax Co. drive-by shooting
Despite 'Me Too' wave, justice for harassment victims remains rare
Hit by car thieves, Durham mentor finds reason to keep inspiring
Durham police: Man shoots girlfriend, abducts her son
Driver, 1-year-old killed in Robeson County crash
Deadly wreck unites 2 women in crusade against distracted driving
GOP Rep. Trent Franks announces resignation
Show More
Hurricanes sold: What does it mean for Raleigh?
Parents petition to save kids from 'class size chaos'
Smithfield woman pleads guilty in baby remains case
Arrest made in attack on Hoke County teacher
HS ball aims to raise $150K for Raleigh-Wake Partnership
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thomas Fire explodes across Ventura County
PHOTOS: These loving pups need homes!
PHOTOS: First and only supermoon of 2017
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
More Photos