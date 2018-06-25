  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Wilson police searching for car and driver in fatal hit-and-run

Wilson police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man on the 5800 block of Ward Boulevard. (WTVD)

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Wilson police are still searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in Wilson over the weekend.

It happened in the 5800 block of Ward Boulevard around 2 a.m. Saturday.

When officers responded to a hit-and-run call, they found 34-year-old Raymundo Orozco severely injured and not breathing.

Emergency medical responders administered lifesaving procedures but with no success.

Witnesses said Orozco was struck by a white vehicle that was traveling on Ward Boulevard heading north.

In a news release Monday, police said the vehicle is believed to be a 2003-2005 Buick Rendezvous. The vehicle is missing the driver's side headlight.


The Wilson Police Department's STEP Team is actively investigating the accident.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.
