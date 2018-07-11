'He don't give a damn:' Disabled couple robbed in Durham speak out

Durham Police are looking for the robber who attacked this couple. (Credit: Durham Police)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham Police are searching for the man who robbed a disabled couple while they were heading home last Friday.

Police released a photo of the suspect on Wednesday:



Investigators said the 78-year-old woman and 66-year-old man had just gotten off the bus in front of their house in the 300 block of Chestnut Street when they were held up.

Wayne Huggins is disabled while Barbara was born with cerebral palsy. It hasn't stopped her from living a full life, including getting a degree.

"He tried to get my ring," Barbara said. "He don't give a damn, he didn't give a damn. He knows I can't walk -- he knows I can't use arms."



The Hugginses had just come home from Barbara's haircut at Northgate Mall. They said the man followed them off the bus and accosted them in the hallway of their apartment complex.

"She never bothers anyone," said Sherman Hinson, who is one of their neighbors. "She's in a wheelchair not by choice, but it's no obstacle to her -- she's just as happy as in the chair as anything."

Hinson said the robber yanked Barbara's necklace off and tried to rob Wayne but he was able to fight him off.

"It bothers me badly," Hinson said. "I hope and pray the person turns himself in."



Barbara said she's dealing with it.

"I want people to know that people like him need to get right with God," she said.

Police said both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.
