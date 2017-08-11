News Digest for Friday, August 11, 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
1 killed by falling granite slab at Raleigh workplace
Cary officer 'justified' in fatally shooting break-in suspect
American Eagle flight makes emergency landing at RDU
Wake Co. parents told last minute of school bus stop change
1 charged in Fayetteville crash that killed 77-year-old
Fort Bragg releasing non-essential personnel because of water main break
NC man, 72, pinned under riding mower for 30 hours
Raleigh DMV license plate office shut down
Show More
Dad fighting wrongful child support begins 165-mile walk
Tobacco Trail tunnel to be built in Cary
Up to 160 Applebee's and IHOP locations may close
'Concussion' doctor says youth football is 'child abuse'
Government issues new safety alert on fidget spinners
More News
Top Video
Grill tank explosion brings down Raleigh home
Wake Co. parents told last minute of school bus stop change
Telemarketing scheme cheated hundreds out of millions
Cary officer 'justified' in fatally shooting break-in suspect
More Video