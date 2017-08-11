Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
News Digest for Friday, August 11, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2298163" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)
WTVD
Friday, August 11, 2017 06:47PM
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
1 killed by falling granite slab at Raleigh workplace
Cary officer 'justified' in fatally shooting break-in suspect
American Eagle flight makes emergency landing at RDU
Wake Co. parents told last minute of school bus stop change
1 charged in Fayetteville crash that killed 77-year-old
Fort Bragg releasing non-essential personnel because of water main break
NC man, 72, pinned under riding mower for 30 hours
Raleigh DMV license plate office shut down
Show More
Dad fighting wrongful child support begins 165-mile walk
Tobacco Trail tunnel to be built in Cary
Up to 160 Applebee's and IHOP locations may close
'Concussion' doctor says youth football is 'child abuse'
Government issues new safety alert on fidget spinners
More News
Top Video
Grill tank explosion brings down Raleigh home
Wake Co. parents told last minute of school bus stop change
Telemarketing scheme cheated hundreds out of millions
Cary officer 'justified' in fatally shooting break-in suspect
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham