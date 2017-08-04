News Digest for Friday, August 4, 2017

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen bicyclist dies after Wake County hit-and-run
I-Team gets backstory on illegal dirt bikes in Durham
Raleigh police searching for 3rd suspect in murder
'Fishing immediately:' Visitors flock back to Outer Banks
Raleigh Police name Dacian Road murder suspect
$82M fine proposed for NC man in spoofed robocall case
Firefighters battling woods fire in Cumberland County
Durham Nigerian man charged in school phishing scam
Charges dropped against Raleigh woman in Honduras
Baby sitters accused of putting flea-infested kids in U-Haul
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli 'delighted' by verdict in securities fraud trial
Durham driver crashes, leaves pregnant girlfriend behind
Man shot along Durham roadway, suspect remains on loose
Top Video
Wolfpack fans, get game-ready in sports-themed RV
Non-profit helps 25,000 children around the world
College student nearly falls for babysitter scam
