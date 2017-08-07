News Digest for Monday, August 7, 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Couple arrested for sexual abuse of three minors
Man seriously wounded in Durham apartment complex shooting
Durham issues sewer 'blow back,' foul odor warning
NC GOP head defends fieryTweet about state Democrats
Brunch bill passes in Wake, Durham counties
3rd Boy Scout dies after sailboat strikes power line
Durham Downtown YMCA pool reopens
4-year-old shot in head in apparent road rage incident: Police
Show More
Mom, 6-year-old daughter killed after plunging into pond
Raleigh woman still held in Honduras
Check out Chapel Hill's menagerie of marionettes
Police looking for suspect in string of home burglaries
Troubleshooter helps after DirecTV tech damages home
More News
Top Video
Kirby Derby coming to Raleigh's Dix Park
Troubleshooter helps after DirecTV tech damages home
Durham issues sewer 'blow back,' foul odor warning
NC GOP head defends fieryTweet about state Democrats
More Video