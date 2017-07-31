News Digest for Monday, July 31, 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
'Can safe' lands Raleigh woman in Honduras jail, says it's a mistake
OuterBanks outage: Lawsuit filed against PCL construction
Judges reject new NC elections, but set Sept. 1 deadline for redrawing districts
Families remember teens who drowned in Cape Fear River
OBX vacationers out thousands - what's the recourse?
NC woman says mom contracted flesh-eating bacteria at beach
Anthony Scaramucci out as White House Communications Director
Two 12-year-old girls bitten by shark at SC beach
Show More
Man overdoses in Dunkin Donuts bathroom while son waits outside
Response to DHHS report on jail suicide released
'I am transgender': US soldier shares personal journey
Man seriously hurt in Durham shooting near City Hall
NC church denies allegations of forced labor
More News
Top Video
OBX vacationers out thousands - what's the recourse?
Families remember teens who drowned in Cape Fear River
'Can safe' lands Raleigh woman in Honduras jail, says it's a mistake
NC woman says mom contracted flesh-eating bacteria at beach
More Video