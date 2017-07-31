Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
BREAKING NEWS
OuterBanks outage: Lawsuit filed against PCL construction
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
OuterBanks outage: Lawsuit filed against PCL construction
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
News Digest for Monday, July 31, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2264661" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)
WTVD
Monday, July 31, 2017 06:45PM
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
'Can safe' lands Raleigh woman in Honduras jail, says it's a mistake
OuterBanks outage: Lawsuit filed against PCL construction
Judges reject new NC elections, but set Sept. 1 deadline for redrawing districts
Families remember teens who drowned in Cape Fear River
OBX vacationers out thousands - what's the recourse?
NC woman says mom contracted flesh-eating bacteria at beach
Anthony Scaramucci out as White House Communications Director
Two 12-year-old girls bitten by shark at SC beach
Show More
Man overdoses in Dunkin Donuts bathroom while son waits outside
Response to DHHS report on jail suicide released
'I am transgender': US soldier shares personal journey
Man seriously hurt in Durham shooting near City Hall
NC church denies allegations of forced labor
More News
Top Video
OBX vacationers out thousands - what's the recourse?
Families remember teens who drowned in Cape Fear River
'Can safe' lands Raleigh woman in Honduras jail, says it's a mistake
NC woman says mom contracted flesh-eating bacteria at beach
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham