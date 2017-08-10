News Digest for Thursday, August 10, 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police: Fayetteville woman murders 74-year-old roommate
NC woman on Honduras return: 'I will never go to Central America'
High school football player killed by log during drill
President Trump calls opioid crisis 'national emergency'
Trump says maybe his 'fire and fury' warning wasn't tough enough
Conviction upheld for man who put pig mask on dead ex-wife
Duke's Coach K to have knee replaced; team trip canceled
Raleigh resident near the top at PGA Championship
Show More
Cary karate instructor makes hall of fame
NCSU lab brews unique beer with wild wasp, bee yeast
Father uses recent I-Team stories to push for motorcycle change
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old's face at sleepover
Infant strangles on improperly secured carrier seat strap
More News
Top Video
NCSU lab brews unique beer with wild wasp, bee yeast
NC woman on Honduras return: 'I will never go to Central America'
Cary karate instructor makes hall of fame
Police: Fayetteville woman murders 74-year-old roommate
More Video