News Digest for Thursday, August 3, 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Woman loses irreplaceable ring in restaurant bathroom
West Virginia governor announces he's switching parties at Trump rally
Flames engulf 82-story residential skyscraper in Dubai
3 found guilty in Walnut Creek half-million-dollar heist
Camp Lejeune Marine commander latest to be relieved of duties
Visitors can return to Hatteras Island on Friday at noon
2 charged after sheriff says NC baby was kept in cage
Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets jail time
Show More
Wake student recovering after school bus stop attack
Raleigh woman in Honduran jail has encouraging update
Problem Apex bridge closed for emergency repair
Petite woman with large gun robs Fayetteville store
Protect your family from the summer spike in crime
More News
Top Video
Woman loses irreplaceable ring in restaurant bathroom
Petite woman with large gun robs Fayetteville store
Raleigh City Farm needs community's help to grow
Roxboro woman blessing NC cancer patients with surprises
More Video