News Digest for Tuesday, August 15, 2017
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.
WTVD
Tuesday, August 15, 2017 06:46PM
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper writes op-ed saying Confederate monuments should come down
Protester who pulled down Durham statue arrested
Trump condemns 'alt-left,' both sides in Charlottesville
Bad glasses force Wake school to cancel eclipse party
In NC, local officials can't remove Confederate memorials
82nd rips into man wearing hat, giving Nazi salute
Confederate flag removed from toppled statue in Durham
Wilson man charged in Christmas Eve quadruple murder
Orange County Board of Education bans Confederate flag
Who's behind these postcards?
Where to find the eclipse parties in the Carolinas
Harnett County sheriff IDs man, woman found dead in car
Man charged in Timothy McVeigh-style Oklahoma City bomb plot
Top Video
Orange County Board of Education bans Confederate flag
The Raleigh man behind "Yes You're Racist"
Protesters pull down Durham Confederate statue
Harnett County sheriff IDs man, woman found dead in car
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham