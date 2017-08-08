Today's Top Stories
News Digest for Tuesday, August 8, 2017
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2287433" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.
WTVD
Tuesday, August 08, 2017 06:49PM
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
