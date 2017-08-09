News Digest for Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Police ID petite woman who robbed store with large gun
Friends await answers after teen found dead in Fall Lake
CCSO rolls out home video visitation with jail detainees
Bond lowered for suspect in case of missing man Cole Thomas
NC Freedom Park to represent 'freedom for all' in Raleigh
Republicans accuse Gov. Cooper of illegal campaign activities
Goldsboro police ID bank robbers
Raleigh woman jailed in Honduras returning home
Franklin becomes first Atlantic hurricane of the season
Woman rescued from Fayetteville zip line
Duke Energy prepping for power hit ahead of eclipse
Two suspects sought in attempted bank robbery in Durham
AC repair leaves Apex homeowner with questions
