ORANGE COUNTY --The water bill wasn't so bad, but the service charge was eye-popping.
The News & Observer reports that Kieran Healy of Orange County got a water bill for $189.92; however, the service charge was a dollar shy of $100 million.
Healy said he asked Orange Water and Sewer Authority on Twitter on Wednesday if he could make installment payments.
Hey @owasa1, I just got a water bill for a hundred million dollars. Specifically, for $100,000,188 and 92 cents. Can I pay in installments? pic.twitter.com/t4Jd6wAneb— Kieran Healy (@kjhealy) June 14, 2017
Healy posted later Wednesday that the utility company assured him that his bill was wrong.
In fairness to @owasa1, they just replied to my email and assured me that I do not in fact owe them a hundred million dollars.— Kieran Healy (@kjhealy) June 14, 2017
The utility's Stephen Winters said an outside company sends payment reminder emails to customers before their account is drafted.
Winters said a mistake made it appear Healy faced a huge bill, adding he doesn't know how many customers may get emails with incorrect service charges, but the company is sending out apology messages.