NEWS

$1M winning ticket sold in Raleigh went to Smithfield man

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Education Lottery said Wednesday that a ticket sold at a Wake County store won $1 million in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

On Thursday, we found out who the lucky winner is. Make that Luckey winner, as in Geoffrey Luckey of Smithfield.

It's the second $1 million Mega Millions prize won by a player in North Carolina in a week. A man in Clayton won last Friday.

Tuesday's winning ticket was purchased by Luckey at the Cruizers on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh. It matched all five white balls drawn, which were 1-12-14-48-65. The yellow Mega Ball was 2. The ticket beat the odds of 1 in 18.5 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, the Johnston County resident received $692,142.

The first win came Monday when Elmer Stephens of Clayton claimed his $1 million Mega Millions prize from Friday's drawing.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newslotteryRaleigh
(Copyright ©2016 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Berlin Attack Suspect's Fingerprints Found in Truck
Hillary Clinton Officially Wins Popular Vote by Nearly 2.9 Million
Death Toll Rises to 35 From Explosion at Mexican Fireworks Market
Trump Announces Press Secretary, Communications Director
NCSU worker, student accused in separate sex crimes
More News
Top Stories
NAACP to call for boycott of NC after HB2 repeal failure
Body found in burning car identified
Durham Police charge man in Christmas tree lot robberies
Matthew victims face tough choices at Christmas
Duke's Grayson Allen suspended for tripping Elon player
2 Raleigh men charged in murder of store clerk
Clayton man charged with theft of AR-15s
Show More
Gaston County teacher accused of sex with student
Fayetteville clerk shot, police search for suspect
UNC again faces NCAA extra-benefits charge
Major phase of Raleigh transit station finished
Fire destroys condo clubhouse at Sugar Mountain resort
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Holiday lights around the Triangle
PHOTOS: Mexico fireworks market explosion
PHOTOS: Tension-filled day at special session
PHOTOS: Some of the things the TSA has confiscated at RDU
More Photos