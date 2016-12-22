$1M winning ticket sold in Raleigh went to Smithfield man

The North Carolina Education Lottery said Wednesday that a ticket sold at a Wake County store won $1 million in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.On Thursday, we found out who the lucky winner is. Make that Luckey winner, as in Geoffrey Luckey of Smithfield.It's the second $1 million Mega Millions prize won by a player in North Carolina in a week. A man in Clayton won last Friday.Tuesday's winning ticket was purchased by Luckey at the Cruizers on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh. It matched all five white balls drawn, which were 1-12-14-48-65. The yellow Mega Ball was 2. The ticket beat the odds of 1 in 18.5 million.After required state and federal tax withholdings, the Johnston County resident received $692,142.The first win came Monday when Elmer Stephens of Clayton claimed his $1 million Mega Millions prize from Friday's drawing.