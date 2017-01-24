NEWS

$20 million in cash hidden in bed box spring in connection with pyramid scheme

Authorities said 28-year-old Cleber Rene Rizerio Rocha was arrested after $20 million was found in his box spring in connection with a massive pyramid scheme. (U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Massachusetts)

BOSTON --
A Brazilian man arrested in connection with the discovery of about $20 million in cash hidden inside a box spring in a Massachusetts apartment has been held without bail.

A judge on Monday ruled that 28-year-old Cleber Rene Rizerio Rocha is a flight risk and held him on a charge of conspiring to commit money laundering.

Rocha was arrested this month when the money was discovered in a Westborough apartment.


Prosecutors say Rocha was part of a scheme to transfer millions of dollars to Brazil by laundering the cash through Hong Kong. The money was from TelexFree, a defunct internet phone company authorities say was a massive pyramid scheme.

The Boston Herald reports that Rocha's lawyer argued that his client had no criminal record and should be granted bail with GPS monitoring.
