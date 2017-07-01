NEWS

I-95 now cleared after crash caused traffic backups

I-95 crash, Harnett County (NCDOT)

HARNETT COUNTY (WTVD) --
Both directions of I-95 in Harnett County near Dunn are cleared after an accident caused congestion.

The car crash happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday, the NCDOT says that traffic patterns are back to normal
