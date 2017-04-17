NEWS

1 dead, 2 injured in Army helicopter crash in Maryland

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter (AP image)

LEONARDTOWN, Maryland --
An Army helicopter crash during a training flight left one crew member dead, two injured Monday.

The chopper with three crew members on board went down on a Maryland golf course Monday, authorities and witnesses said. One person said he saw the chopper "spinning" before it hit the ground.

A UH-60 helicopter from Fort Belvoir made a "hard landing" around 1:50 p.m. near Leonardtown, Maryland, the northern Virginia Army base said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Fort Belvoir referred further questions to the U.S. Army's Military District of Washington, where the public affairs office said it was working on a statement.

Kevin Bowen, who works in the pro shop of the Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown, said he saw the helicopter "flying kind of low" and then "saw it spinning" before it went down between the third and fourth holes of the golf course.

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jennifer Stone said authorities were still working to secure the scene.

Maryland State Police spokesman Sgt. Davaughn Parker said two medevac helicopters were sent to the scene to assist. Neither Stone nor Parker had any further details.

Leonardtown is about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a military jet crashed in a wooded area just outside a suburban Washington neighborhood. The pilot, who was on a training mission, ditched his jet. He was treated for minor injuries, and no one else was injured in that incident.

