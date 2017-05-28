NEWS

1 dead, 3 injured including young boy, in Wake County crash

Authorities say one person is dead and another three are injured after a fatal accident on Mitchell Mill Road. (WTVD)

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities say one man is dead and another three are injured, including a 5-year-old boy, after a fatal accident on Mitchell Mill Road in Wake County.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the violent head-on collision happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Authorities said a man driving a Sedan was potentially crossing the yellow line and struck an SUV carrying two adults a 5-year-old boy. Those three were taken to the hospital.

Neighbors in the surrounding areas say they're shaken up.

"It wasn't so loud but it shook the bed," Crystal Edwards said. "I came outside and looked and I could see the steam and smoke."

Officials estimate Mitchell Mill Road, near Watkins Road, will be closed in both directions until about 1:15 a.m.

Police say an investigation is ongoing, authorities said speed was a factor.

Highway Patrol, New Hope Fire Department, and Rolesville Fire Department were on scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

