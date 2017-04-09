NEWS

1 dead, at least 2 in hospital following car crash in Durham

One woman is dead and at least two others are in the hospital after a car crash in Durham Sunday night. (WTVD)

According to authorities on scene, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Geer Street.

Witnesses said a woman driving a Chevrolet pulled onto Geer Street when another young woman pulled onto the roadway and hit her.

That woman was pronounced dead on scene and police closed off East Geer Street from Cheek Road to Essex Road.

ABC11 crews on scene said they saw at least two people taken to the hospital, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The identities of those involved in the crash are unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

