One woman is dead and at least two others are in the hospital after a car crash in Durham Sunday night.According to authorities, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Geer Street, near Cheek Road.Witnesses said a woman driving a Chevrolet pulled out onto Geer Street as another woman pulled onto the roadway and hit her.That woman was pronounced dead on scene.ABC11 crews at scene said they saw at least two other people put in to ambulances to be taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.Their identities have also not been released.The crash forced police to close off East Geer Street from Cheek Road to Essex Road. It was reopened a short time later.The incident remains under investigation.