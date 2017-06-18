NEWS

1 dead in Fayetteville car crash

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police have identified the victims in a car crash that happened Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. along Bunce Road and between Bingham Drive and Raeford Road.

Officials say that Jnethyyn J. Johnson, 19, was driving a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria when he crossed over the center median and hit Exzandria D. McKinnon, 28, car head on.

McKinnon was pronounced dead on the scene. Johnson was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscar crashtraffic accidentfayetteville newsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump 'wants to take down' Mueller: top House Democrat
U.S. citizen living in Afghanistan kidnapped on way to work: police
Putin sees chance under Trump to 'crack the NATO alliance': former US envoy
Missing sailors found dead inside Navy destroyer that collided with container ship
More News
Top Stories
Trump attorney says president not under investigation
2 arrested for 5 different charges
Durham police arrest man wanted for numerous robberies
Bank of America to lay off Charlotte employees
Fayetteville police investigate homicide
Homemade quilt holds names of Durham murder victims
Missing sailors found dead inside Navy destroyer that collided with container ship
Show More
Family, friends honor NC soldier killed in Afghanistan
One person shot in Cumberland County, authorities say
Crash closes multiple lanes of I-85 southbound
Bombing at Colombia mall kills 3
Stephen Furst, Flounder in 'Animal House,' dies at 63
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
More Photos