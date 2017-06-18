NEWS

1 dead in Fayettville car crash

Fauetteville, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police have identified the victims in a car crash that happened Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. along Bruce Road and between Bingham Drive and Raeford Road.

Officials say that Jnethyyn J. Johnson, 19, was driving a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria when she crossed over the center median and hit Exzandria D. McKinnon, 28, car head on.

McKinnon was pronounced dead on the scene. Johnson was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
