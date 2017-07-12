NEWS

1 dead, one hurt in shooting near Rockwood Park in Durham

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting near the entrance to Rockwood Park at the end of Whitley Drive.

One man is dead and a second was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Hines at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

