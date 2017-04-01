NEWS

1 killed, 1 injured in early morning crash in Durham

It happened on Grant Street and Umstead Street in Durham (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham Police are investigating after one person was killed in an early Saturday morning crash.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Grant and Umstead streets. Nicholas Fuller, 29, was driving a grey Honda Accord east on Umstead Street and hit a grassy embankment.

Fuller, of Durham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said 21-year-old Jay-Quan Wint, also of Durham, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.
Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitiescar crashDurham
