1 killed, 1 injured in early morning crash in Durham

Durham Police are investigating after one person was killed in an early Saturday morning crash.It happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Grant and Umstead streets. Nicholas Fuller, 29, was driving a grey Honda Accord east on Umstead Street and hit a grassy embankment.Fuller, of Durham, was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said 21-year-old Jay-Quan Wint, also of Durham, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.The accident is still under investigation.