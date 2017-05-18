NEW YORK CITY --A tourist visiting New York City was killed and nearly two dozen people were injured after the driver of a car drove up the sidewalk in the middle of a busy Times Square Thursday.
It happened just before noon near 44th Street and Seventh Avenue -- the heart of Times Square near Broadway. Police said the driver of a Honda drove at a high rate of speed the wrong way up the sidewalk along Seventh Avenue, plowing into pedestrians before crashing and coming to a stop.
An 18-year-old tourist from Michigan died at the scene, officials said. She's been identified as Alyssa Elsman. Her 13-year-old sister was with her at the time and was injured in the incident.
Twenty-two others were injured. Four of them are in critical condition, three are in serious condition -- and all are expected to survive.
The NYPD released a statement, saying, "It is believed to be an isolated incident, it remains under investigation." Officials added that there is no indication that this was an act of terror.
The driver, identified as 26-year-old Richard Rojas from the Bronx, allegedly attempted to flee after the crash but was quickly taken into police custody. Sources said he punched a police officer as they took him into custody. He's a U.S. citizen and a Naval veteran.
Law enforcement sources said they believe he had smoked synthetic marijuana (K2) prior to the crash -- causing him to be extremely impaired.
City officials said Rojas has two prior driving-while-intoxicated arrests and other motor vehicle violations on his record. His last arrest was on menacing charges for allegedly putting a knife to a man's throat.
He is now being tested for drugs. Charges are pending.
Police said Rojas drove at a high rate of speed from West 42nd Street to West 45th Street. His vehicle was stopped by a metal stanchion at West 45th Street. The car appeared to catch fire, as smoke was seen coming up from it.
Witnesses said the driver appeared to intentionally drive into a group of people, but police are still investigating the motive.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo went to the scene and met with officials.