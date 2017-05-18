NEWS

Tourist killed, 22 hurt after driver plows car into crowd in busy Times Square

EMBED </>More Videos

One person was killed when a car plowed into a crowd in Times Square (WTVD)

By COLLEEN LONG
NEW YORK CITY --
A tourist visiting New York City was killed and nearly two dozen people were injured after the driver of a car drove up the sidewalk in the middle of a busy Times Square Thursday.

It happened just before noon near 44th Street and Seventh Avenue -- the heart of Times Square near Broadway. Police said the driver of a Honda drove at a high rate of speed the wrong way up the sidewalk along Seventh Avenue, plowing into pedestrians before crashing and coming to a stop.

An 18-year-old tourist from Michigan died at the scene, officials said. She's been identified as Alyssa Elsman. Her 13-year-old sister was with her at the time and was injured in the incident.

Twenty-two others were injured. Four of them are in critical condition, three are in serious condition -- and all are expected to survive.

PHOTOS: Car plows into crowd in Times Square

The NYPD released a statement, saying, "It is believed to be an isolated incident, it remains under investigation." Officials added that there is no indication that this was an act of terror.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Richard Rojas from the Bronx, allegedly attempted to flee after the crash but was quickly taken into police custody. Sources said he punched a police officer as they took him into custody. He's a U.S. citizen and a Naval veteran.

Law enforcement sources said they believe he had smoked synthetic marijuana (K2) prior to the crash -- causing him to be extremely impaired.

Here's video showing police walking Rojas from the police precinct:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch raw video showing the driver of a car that hit nearly two dozen people in Times Square.


City officials said Rojas has two prior driving-while-intoxicated arrests and other motor vehicle violations on his record. His last arrest was on menacing charges for allegedly putting a knife to a man's throat.

He is now being tested for drugs. Charges are pending.

VIDEO FROM THE SCENE MOMENTS AFTER THE CRASH:
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows aftermath of Times Square car crash.


Police said Rojas drove at a high rate of speed from West 42nd Street to West 45th Street. His vehicle was stopped by a metal stanchion at West 45th Street. The car appeared to catch fire, as smoke was seen coming up from it.

Witnesses said the driver appeared to intentionally drive into a group of people, but police are still investigating the motive.

Watch an interview with one of the witnesses:
EMBED More News Videos

Rob Nelson talks to an Eyewitness at the scene.


Here is video showing the scene:


NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo went to the scene and met with officials.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Timeline: How we got from Flynn's firing to a special prosecutor
News Digest for Thursday, May 18, 2017
ABC11 gets sneak peek of Seymour Johnson air show
Durham man racing to marry fiancé before she's deported
Mebane man accused of threatening judge on social media
More News
Top Stories
Your devices are listening, and saving...
Durham man racing to marry fiancé before she's deported
Mebane man accused of threatening judge on social media
Cary water-main break closes part of Harrison Avenue
Dozens of Bloods members arrested in NC gang crackdown
Fayetteville road closed after dump truck hits power pole
ABC11 gets sneak peek of Seymour Johnson air show
Show More
Woman with bearded dragon in bra charged with DWI
Alleged Chapel Hill flasher arrested
Graduation controversy hangs over Fayetteville school
Medical examiner: Soundgarden singer committed suicide
Man accused of shooting 10-year-old goes before judge
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Thursday, May 18, 2017
Durham man racing to marry fiancé before she's deported
Swofford brags on conference success at ACC meetings
Your devices are listening, and saving...
More Video