1 killed, 7 injured in Ohio State Fair ride malfunction

Officials investigate an incident at the Ohio State Fair. (ABC)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVD) --
One person was killed and seven others were injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday afternoon.

One of the injured was in critical condition, reported Columbus ABC affiliate WSYX.

Columbus Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned Wednesday night.

Martin says some of the victims were thrown from the ride.

The incident happened on the opening day of the state fair.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich said he has ordered a full investigation and ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.



In a statement, Kasich said he is "terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio's fair."

The Ohio State Fair is scheduled to run from July 26 to August 6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
