One person was killed in a three-car crash on I-95 Saturday night in Robeson County near Fairmont.The wreck happened in the northbound lanes near exit 10. According to rescuers, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was taken to the hospital.It's unknown if weather played a factor in the wreck as it is still under investigation.The interstate was reopened around 9:30 p.m.Authorities have not yet released the victims' names.