1 killed in Moore County crash; 1 airlifted to hospital

Fort Bragg helicopter arrives at scene of fatal crash in Moore County (Credit: Aberdeen Times)

MOORE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash in the Moore County on Sunday morning, according to The Aberdeen Times.

The wreck happened just before 7:30 a.m. on NC 690 near the Cumberland County line. A Honda Accord ran off the roadway and slammed into a tree, authorities said.

The two victims were pinned in the car until emergency workers were able to extract them.

A helicopter from Fort Bragg landed in the middle of the road to pick up the injured woman and fly her to the hospital.

The other victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities will release the names of the victims once their families are notified.

Fort Bragg Military Police is investigating the crash.

