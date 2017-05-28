NEWS

1 killed in shooting at graduation party in Virginia

Shutterstock

AXTON, Virginia (WTVD) --
A 17-year-old was killed and two others were injured in an early morning shooting at a high school graduation party in Axton, Virginia.

Pittsylvania County officials received a report shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday about the shooting in the 4300 block of Martin Drive.

When deputies arrived at the scene, multiple gunshot victims had already been transported to hospitals in both Danville and Martinsville.

The investigation determined that three people had been shot, two of them were transported to Memorial Hospital of Martinsville, and one of the victims was flown to Carrillion Hospital in Roanoke to undergo surgery.

Both of the victims are in stable condition.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The third victim that was shot, a 17-year-old male, was transported to Danville Regional Medical where he was pronounced dead.

The death investigation is being treated as a homicide.

The victim's name is being withheld until family members are notified.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office at (434) 432-7800 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-791-0044.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootinggraduationdeath investigationVirginia
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump accuses news media of 'fabricated lies' and 'made up' sources about Russia probe
Boy flies off slide at water park on opening day
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Cary
Top Dem on House Intel Committee calls for review of Kushner's security clearance
Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting
More News
Top Stories
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Cary
3rd suspect charged in Raleigh triple shooting, murder
Boy flies off slide at water park on opening day
1 dead, 3 injured in Wake County crash
Source: Kushner sought secret back channel with Russia
Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting
Officials urge boating safety after recent accidents
Show More
Durham police chase ends with crash, suspect at large
Man shot to death in Goldsboro
UK police release photo of concert bomber
BA resumes flights following computer outage
Half of NJ 8th grade class refuses to pose with Speaker Ryan
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
More Photos