1 killed in shooting at graduation party in Virginia

A 17-year-old was killed and two others were injured in an early morning shooting at a high school graduation party in Axton, Virginia.Pittsylvania County officials received a report shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday about the shooting in the 4300 block of Martin Drive.When deputies arrived at the scene, multiple gunshot victims had already been transported to hospitals in both Danville and Martinsville.The investigation determined that three people had been shot, two of them were transported to Memorial Hospital of Martinsville, and one of the victims was flown to Carrillion Hospital in Roanoke to undergo surgery.Both of the victims are in stable condition.The third victim that was shot, a 17-year-old male, was transported to Danville Regional Medical where he was pronounced dead.The death investigation is being treated as a homicide.The victim's name is being withheld until family members are notified.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office at (434) 432-7800 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-791-0044.