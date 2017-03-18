NEWS

1 killed Raleigh car crash

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man was killed in a crash after he lost control of his car in Raleigh on Friday night.

Powell Ronrico Peebles, 44, was driving south on Creedmoor Road when he tried to pass a vehicle in front of him, driven by 32-year-old Janine Anntoneil Douglas.

Peebles, who police say was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control and struck Douglas's vehicle.

Police said Peebles ran off the road and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Douglas was not injured.

