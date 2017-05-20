1 man in hospital after being shot in stomach, Fayetteville police say

A man is in the hospital after being shot in the stomach, Fayetteville police said.Saturday afternoon, police were called to Longview Apartments on a call of shots fired.When they arrived, they found the victim had been shot in the stomach. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, the severity of his condition is unknown at this time.Police are still searching for the suspect responsible. They said he is a 6' tall, white male with a ponytail. He is driving a white car with front end damage.Authorities are still investigating this incident and have not released the victim's name.