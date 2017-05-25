NEWS

1 of 3 men shot in southeast Raleigh has died, police say

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department is investigating Thursday after three people were shot, one fatally, in the 2000 block of Bowman Lane in southeast Raleigh.

One of the victims of the shooting, Tyquez Elfthaniel Mann, 20, has died as a result of his injuries, Raleigh Police said Thursday evening.

The other two victims sustained what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds shortly after 3:15 p.m.

They were taken to WakeMed for treatment. Their conditions are not immediately known.

Another gunshot victim was taken by private vehicle to WakeMed. His condition is not immediately known.



Armed officers were seen canvasing the neighborhood from Chopper 11 HD and a large section of the neighborhood was cordoned off with crime scene tape.

A neighbor told ABC11 that he heard several gunshots, then quiet.
The neighbor said he saw a man get into a white car, possibly with Florida tags.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

