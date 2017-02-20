NEWS

1 officer killed, 1 injured in California shooting

Scene of an officer shooting in Whittier, Calif. (via KABC)

WHITTIER, California --
Officials say a police officer in California was killed and another wounded in a shooting while they were trying to help a man who had been in a traffic accident in Whittier.

Lt. John Corina of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the two city police officers had responded to a report Monday of a traffic accident and approached the vehicle when they were shot.

Police returned fire, wounding the suspect. His name was not released and his condition was not immediately available. The slain officer's name was not released.

The condition of the wounded officer was not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Related Topics:
newspolice officer killed
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump names Lt. Gen. HR McMaster as national security adviser
Denver man arrested in LA had knives and explosives
Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos disinvited to speak at CPAC
Russia's ambassador to the United Nations dies
More News
Top Stories
Fire starts during Raeford domestic dispute
President Trump names new national security adviser
Raleigh temporarily changing water treatment
Man pleads no contest in truck accident that killed boy
Man charged shooting where victim crashed into house
Missing Sanford man found dead
Russian ambassador to United Nations dies in New York
Show More
Serious crash shuts down southbound I-95 near Benson
Raleigh police say man starved dog to death
Neighbor says he witnessed deputy shooting
Raleigh jurors see video in death-penalty trial
3 injured after sprint car flips into stands at Volusia Speedway Park
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos