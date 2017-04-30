1 person dead after crash on U.S. 70 E

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --A fatal accident closed the exit ramp from U.S. 70 East to N.C. 98 for several hours Sunday night.
Shortly before 6:15 p.m., Durham Police Department officers responded to U.S. 70 near N.C. 98 where a single-vehicle traffic accident had occurred.
Authorities said an adult female driving a motorcycle that was pulling a trailer heading east on U.S. 70 was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation of the accident is underway and additional information is not yet available.
