A 10 year-old girl battling brittle disease is preparing to have a critical life-saving operation on her spine.Abby Norris is a small girl with a huge personality - competing in beauty pageants since she was two year's old, but her glass-like bones have suffered over 100 breaks and fractures in her lifetime.Now, Norris is set to have surgery to correct the over 60 degree curvature on her spine. It will be the most complex surgery of her life and her family plans to have that surgery performed at the Shriners Hospital in Montreal, Canada. It could take several weeks and months for her to recover.The family needs help to pay for the expenses of travel, hotel stay, medicine and medical equipment while Abby recovers enough to be brought home.We introduced you to Abby Norris here on ABC11 almost two years ago - and thanks to your generosity she met her fundraising goal for an operation to install new support rods in her legs.Now Abby needs your help as she prepares for one of the scariest experiences of her life.