10-year-old shot in Durham back home

10-year-old Deisy Medina

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Ten-year-old Deisy Medina is out of the hospital and back home recovering from the gunshot wound that sent her to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Speaking with ABC11 Tuesday, Deisy said she didn't know she was shot until her mom saw stains on her shirt and the gunshot wound.

Police said it happened Sunday at 3:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of Garrett Road.

RELATED: Durham shooting injures 10-year-old girl sleeping in bed

Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis visited her on Monday in the hospital.

"[She said] that my eyes are beautiful," Deisy recalled.

The family's from El Salvador. Deisy attends an elementary school in Durham and she looks forward to returning to her classes there.

Durham police officers got a search warrant and searched the apartment building from which the bullet traveled. There was no one in the apartment when officers conducted their search.

"I am deeply disturbed and incensed at this act of violence, which resulted in the serious injury to an innocent sleeping child," Chief Davis said on Sunday. "The Durham Police Department is committed to identifying the individuals responsible for discharging the weapon used in this incident, and pursuing appropriate charges against all involved."

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Scozzafava at (919) 560-4583 extension 29357 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

