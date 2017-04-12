NEWS

11-year-old killed in crash on I-40 near Benson

EMBED </>More News Videos

There was a burned car near the median

BENSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a child died in Tuesday's fiery crash on I-40 west of the I-95 junction near Benson.

It happened three miles west of Exit 325 (NC-242) around 1 p.m.

image courtesy Norma Gould



Pictures from Chopper 11 showed a burned car near the median and an SUV near it with heavy front end damage.

Troopers said the crash happened when the driver of a Nissan Murano tried to make a U-turn in the median and was hit from behind by a Hyundai Tucson. The force of the collision pushed the Nissan through the median and into the westbound lanes of I-40 where it was hit by a Toyota Highlander and a Volvo tractor trailer.

The Nissan then caught fire.

The dead boy has been identified as Isiah Jones of Raleigh. Trooper said the Nissan driver - 32-year-old Angela Jones of Raleigh - was taken to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill with serious injuries. Another passenger - 9-year-old Daniel Jones - has minor injuries.


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscrashI-40traffic fatalitiesjohnston county newsBenson
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
United CEO: 'No one should be treated that way'
Republican wins tight special election in Kansas for House seat
Russian foreign minister scolds Tillerson over Syria during Moscow visit
Federal government to partially lift hiring freeze
More News
Top Stories
Wake County school bus in crash north of Raleigh
United CEO: 'No one should be treated that way'
Durham carjacking and chase ends in standoff
NC House bill seeks to reinstate same-sex marriage ban
Raleigh Police investigate fatal shooting near downtown
Teen's quest for Wendy's nuggets gets huge Twitter support
Raleigh leaders recap residents' concerns at meeting
Show More
With HB13 in limbo, teachers say art, PE, music at risk
Whistle-blower works to get guardrails off NC roads
Cooper tours Lumberton, promises more recovery help
United CEO apologizes; family of dragged man speaks out
Police say man exposed himself to child in parking lot
More News
Top Video
Durham carjacking and chase ends in standoff
Teen's quest for Wendy's nuggets gets huge Twitter support
Raleigh leaders recap residents' concerns at meeting
NC House bill seeks to reinstate same-sex marriage ban
More Video