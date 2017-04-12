11-year-old killed in crash on I-40 near Benson

image courtesy Norma Gould

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a child died in Tuesday's fiery crash on I-40 west of the I-95 junction near Benson.It happened three miles west of Exit 325 (NC-242) around 1 p.m.Pictures from Chopper 11 showed a burned car near the median and an SUV near it with heavy front end damage.Troopers said the crash happened when the driver of a Nissan Murano tried to make a U-turn in the median and was hit from behind by a Hyundai Tucson. The force of the collision pushed the Nissan through the median and into the westbound lanes of I-40 where it was hit by a Toyota Highlander and a Volvo tractor trailer.The Nissan then caught fire.The dead boy has been identified as Isiah Jones of Raleigh. Trooper said the Nissan driver - 32-year-old Angela Jones of Raleigh - was taken to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill with serious injuries. Another passenger - 9-year-old Daniel Jones - has minor injuries.