11-year-old's missing service dog found dead

In Chapel Hill, a frantic search for missing service dog.

ABC11 has learned that the search for an 11-year-old Wake County girl's service dog has ended after the dog was found dead.

The girl's mother said the 7-month-old French Brittany was found along the side of the road in the area where he went missing.

"We are struggling with the fact he was out there for a week and no one saw him, especially since we canvassed the area." Michele Kelly said.

The family plans on an autopsy to confirm when the dog died and to see if his injuries are conducive to being hit by a car.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs to train a diabetes alert dog.

Original story: Wake County girl's diabetes service dog lost in Chapel Hill

In Chapel Hill, a frantic search for Mason, a missing service pup.

