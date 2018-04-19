North Carolina driver license



Other photo identification issued by a government agency. Any government-issued photo ID is acceptable, so long as the card bears the voter's current name and current address.



A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing the voter's name and address



A current college/university photo identification card paired with proof of campus habitation

One-stop absentee voting (commonly known as "early voting") allows any registered voter to cast an absentee ballot in person on select days prior to Election Day.One-stop voting begins on the third Thursday prior to Election Day and ends on the last Saturday before Election Day. Unlike on Election Day, when registered voters can only vote at their specific precinct, one-stop voting allows registered voters to vote at any one-stop absentee voting site in the county. One-stop sites will have all the ballot styles for a given election at each site.People who are not registered in a county may register at early voting sites during the early voting period.Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of residence. A voter attests to her eligibility by completing a Voter Registration Application and affixing his/her signature. Knowingly attesting to false information is a Class One felony. After the voter's attestation, he/she must prove his/her residence by presenting any one of the following showing his/her current name and current address:Within two business days of the person's registration, the county board of elections will verify the registrant's driver license or social security number, update the voter registration database, search for possible duplicate registrations, and proceed to verify the registrant's address by mail. The registrant's vote will be counted unless the county board of elections determines that he or she is not qualified to vote.Yes. You may update your name and address before voting. If you moved 30 or more days before Election Day, you will receive the ballot style of your new address. If you moved fewer than 30 days before Election Day, you will receive the ballot style of your old address.Yes. Eligible individuals may register and vote during the early voting period.College students may register to vote in the county/state of their home address or in the county/state where they are attending college.No. Changes to party affiliation cannot be made during the early voting period.Lines are generally not long during the first days of early voting. Voting lines are the longest on the final 3 days of early voting.No. Your vote will be counted on Election Day along with the ballots cast in the polling places.