How to Demonstrate the Effects of Erosion

Want to see erosion in action?
This experiment uses soil, mulch and grass to effectively demonstrate the need for erosion control. Follow along with ABC11 Science Club with BASF and discover how to get started! Adult supervision and safety goggles required.
What is erosion control?
Erosion control is a procedure that attempts to control wind or water erosion in terrain such as coastal areas, riverbanks and farmland. Effectively applied, erosion control techniques can prevent water contamination, soil loss and wildlife habitat loss.
Click here to download a PDF of the instructions to print and recreate at home!

Find us at Facebook.com/abc11scienceclub to share photos and videos of your erosion lab! Also, be sure to tune in to ABC11 Science Club with BASF every Wednesday at 4:28 PM!
