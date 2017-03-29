NEWS

13 dead after church bus crash in central Texas

EMBED </>More News Videos

Aerial footage shows the scene of a deadly accident involving a church bus in central Texas. (KTRK)

CONCAN, Texas --
Thirteen people were killed and two others were injured Wednesday when a pickup truck slammed head-on into a van carrying 14 senior members of a Texas Hill Country church on a two-lane highway in southwestern Texas, authorities said.

The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park, about 75 miles west of San Antonio, said Sgt. Conrad Hein of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It was unclear if the lone occupant of the pickup truck was among the dead or how many of the dead were among the 14 aboard the church van, Hein said.

Photographs and video from the scene showed heavy damage to the front drivers' sides of the small white bus and pickup truck, which are the portions of the vehicles where they appear to have collided. The back of the bus was up on a guardrail and debris was scattered onto the grass below.

The 14 in the van were senior members of the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas.

In a statement posted on the church website, church officials said the members were returning from a three-day retreat at the Alto Frio Baptist Encampment in Leakey, about 9 miles north of the crash site.

The statement said church officials hadn't learned how many fatalities and injuries resulted from the crash. However, they were "ministering to family members to help them deal with this tragedy." Also, counselors were scheduled to be available at the church on Thursday.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsbus accidenttraffic fatalitiesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Ivanka Trump taking formal role in administration amid ethics concerns
U.S. judge in Hawaii extends halt on Trump travel ban
US military opens investigation into Mosul airstrike
Wake County student with Autism surprises buddy with promposal
More News
Top Stories
Lawmakers reach deal with the governor on HB2
Rolesville police chief dies at his home
NC senior citizens scammed out of millions
Cary road closed by water main breaks repaired
Dog rescued from burning Durham home
2 theft reports at Raleigh apartments damaged in fire
House sends bill to Trump blocking online privacy regulation
Show More
Vandal spray paints Jimmy V statue at N.C. State
Referee who worked UNC-Kentucky receiving death threats
Glimmer of good news for Garner residents facing eviction
Kids 5 and younger not allowed to dine at NC restaurant
2 former NJ aides get prison for bridge revenge plot
More News
Top Video
Lawmakers reach deal with the governor on HB2
Rolesville police chief dies at his home
Wake County student with Autism surprises buddy with promposal
Hurricane-damaged towns seek protection
More Video